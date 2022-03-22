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Bases 37 Max and Sarah -The Broadstairs Part 3 interviews-Sarah Adams
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
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556 views • March 22, 2022
Sarah Adams, fiancee to Max Spiers, gives her expressions in this 3rd hour, at Max Spiers's late grandmother's home in Broadstairs, in the most easterly part of England, also where Charles Dickens wrote his works. June 2014.
Commences with some of the Mi5 agents sent to mess with the day's recordings.
Which were successful, as Max was triggered, and fought through his triggering, to give these interviews

This is Sarah Adams's turn to give views and experiences in 2014.

Parts 1 and 2 where considered not ready for release in 2014, they are now, in 2022.

The context here, is that the material Max was giving, and obstructed from giving, is Exactly what we MUST KNOW in 2022
NOW!
Part 4 is a Rebuttal to James Casbolt, as Max and James fell out over events in the US, after the second Super Soldier Summit the year before, and James (Michael Prince's) formal joining of the United Sates Army..many other details need to be explained...

Certain remarks by Max refers to this conflict, after the NSA issues near Dulce, in 2013.

Also see Bases at The Barge, James Casbolt
These are real people explaining extremely important concepts and realities..
Watch and learn.
Keywords
mind controletsdracomax spierssarah adamsjames casboltthe bases project
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