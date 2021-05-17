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Nurse Practitioner: Stay away from this vaccine!
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1102 views • May 17, 2021
Nurse Practitioner: Stay away from this vaccine!
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/ProCL3
0:05
"Hello everyone. This is Tamika Morrow, your favorite nurse practitioner. I had to come to you today because, guess what? This vaccine for Coronavirus has rolled out. And, once again, I just want to give you some information, some truth, about the vaccine. I still maintain my stance. I DO NOT ADVISE ANYONE TO TAKE THIS VACCINE!"
0:29
"So just thinking about the vaccine, typically, with regular vaccines, what they typically do is give patients a part of the virus, right? Either a dead virus or a little bit of the live virus to trigger an immune response. THIS PARTICULAR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE IS SOMETHING TOTALLY DIFFERENT. Like I said, it's using a technology that has never been used in human beings. That's a problem, number one.
0:56
The second thing, what they are doing is actually injecting you with messenger RNA of that virus. So what that does it's going to send a signal to your body to produce the Spike proteins from the Coronavirus. So your body is going to be producing it. And so the thought is, that, when your body produces the Coronavirus, these Spike proteins, that your immune system will recognize it and attack it.
1:23
Just a thought, just me thinking about how things work. Your body is going to be attacking something that it's producing. Right? So it makes me wonder, what would that do to the immune system? What type of immune pathology would take place? And if your body will start attacking other things that your body is producing, like other hormones, or, you know, whatever else there may be?
1:47
"So saying all that to say, some of the scientists who were a part of like Pfizer, Moderna, when they were asked about long-term complications of this vaccine, they couldn't give information because it's new. Right? They never used this technology in human beings before, so it's new. BUT THEY DID SAY THAT IT'S A POSSIBILITY IT MAY CAUSE AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASE! So let me tell you about auto-immune disease.
2:13
"Auto-immune disease is basically when the body gets to the point where it doesn't recognize itself and it treats itself as foreign and it attacks it. Certain auto-immune disease that you may be familiar with is things like Lupus, Rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, and a whole bunch of other host of auto-immune issues that, TRUST ME, YOU DO NOT WANT! Auto-immune diseases are, per medical science, they are life-long, they are very delibitating, MS, Multiple Scheloris is also considered an auto-immune disease. Type 1 Diabetes is also considered an auto-immune disease. But all that stuff is life-long, debilitating diseases."
2:49
"So, like I said, if we step out of fear for a second, and really think about this, the truth of the matter, still to this day, that over 99% of the people who get infected with Coronavirus virus recover. Over 99%. So you are not having that many people dying as the media is trying to tell you."
3:08
"So, if over 99% recover, the virus usually takes about 2 to 3 weeks. So you mean to tell me, they want people to get a vaccine that never been used on human beings before that's going to send messages to your body to produce the Coronavirus protein Spikes -- Spike proteins inside your body -- and that may cause auto-immune conditions that will be life-long, all to prevent now, a virus, that will last 2 to 3 weeks, that 99%, or more than 99%, of people will get over? IT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE! THINK ABOUT IT!"
3:45
"If we look at the United States of America, the United States of America unfortunately, in a lot of states -- I can't speak for all others, but definitely for Michigan -- they barred us from being able to treat people outpatient. To be able to treat you with a medication that has been proven to work, and they know it works, but they barred us from giving it to you. And so they are allowing this whole virus thing to take off the way it is, with the intent of giving everybody this vaccine! STAY AWAY FROM THE VACCINE!"
4:16
"And the horrible part of it is, other countries around the world, they use the studies that was published by our very own CDC to go and replicate the study on the drug hydrochloriquine, and they proved once again, we're able to demonstrate that it works, at not only preventing the virus, but also treating it. So then, if you look at the map,
4:38
"go to CDC.gov right now, and look at the state of Coronavirus across the globe. You will see a -- nobody -- no other country is doing as poorly as America right now. No other country! And some of those countries like Asia, China, India, they are more heavily densly populated than it is in the United States! So you ask yourself, why is that? Because they're allowing their citizens to be treated but unfortunately here, they're not allowing that, and it's so sad. And then, they are pushing this vaccine for African Americans, and I hate that!"
Full transcript:
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/ProCL3
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/ProCL3
0:05
"Hello everyone. This is Tamika Morrow, your favorite nurse practitioner. I had to come to you today because, guess what? This vaccine for Coronavirus has rolled out. And, once again, I just want to give you some information, some truth, about the vaccine. I still maintain my stance. I DO NOT ADVISE ANYONE TO TAKE THIS VACCINE!"
0:29
"So just thinking about the vaccine, typically, with regular vaccines, what they typically do is give patients a part of the virus, right? Either a dead virus or a little bit of the live virus to trigger an immune response. THIS PARTICULAR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE IS SOMETHING TOTALLY DIFFERENT. Like I said, it's using a technology that has never been used in human beings. That's a problem, number one.
0:56
The second thing, what they are doing is actually injecting you with messenger RNA of that virus. So what that does it's going to send a signal to your body to produce the Spike proteins from the Coronavirus. So your body is going to be producing it. And so the thought is, that, when your body produces the Coronavirus, these Spike proteins, that your immune system will recognize it and attack it.
1:23
Just a thought, just me thinking about how things work. Your body is going to be attacking something that it's producing. Right? So it makes me wonder, what would that do to the immune system? What type of immune pathology would take place? And if your body will start attacking other things that your body is producing, like other hormones, or, you know, whatever else there may be?
1:47
"So saying all that to say, some of the scientists who were a part of like Pfizer, Moderna, when they were asked about long-term complications of this vaccine, they couldn't give information because it's new. Right? They never used this technology in human beings before, so it's new. BUT THEY DID SAY THAT IT'S A POSSIBILITY IT MAY CAUSE AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASE! So let me tell you about auto-immune disease.
2:13
"Auto-immune disease is basically when the body gets to the point where it doesn't recognize itself and it treats itself as foreign and it attacks it. Certain auto-immune disease that you may be familiar with is things like Lupus, Rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, and a whole bunch of other host of auto-immune issues that, TRUST ME, YOU DO NOT WANT! Auto-immune diseases are, per medical science, they are life-long, they are very delibitating, MS, Multiple Scheloris is also considered an auto-immune disease. Type 1 Diabetes is also considered an auto-immune disease. But all that stuff is life-long, debilitating diseases."
2:49
"So, like I said, if we step out of fear for a second, and really think about this, the truth of the matter, still to this day, that over 99% of the people who get infected with Coronavirus virus recover. Over 99%. So you are not having that many people dying as the media is trying to tell you."
3:08
"So, if over 99% recover, the virus usually takes about 2 to 3 weeks. So you mean to tell me, they want people to get a vaccine that never been used on human beings before that's going to send messages to your body to produce the Coronavirus protein Spikes -- Spike proteins inside your body -- and that may cause auto-immune conditions that will be life-long, all to prevent now, a virus, that will last 2 to 3 weeks, that 99%, or more than 99%, of people will get over? IT DOESN'T MAKE SENSE! THINK ABOUT IT!"
3:45
"If we look at the United States of America, the United States of America unfortunately, in a lot of states -- I can't speak for all others, but definitely for Michigan -- they barred us from being able to treat people outpatient. To be able to treat you with a medication that has been proven to work, and they know it works, but they barred us from giving it to you. And so they are allowing this whole virus thing to take off the way it is, with the intent of giving everybody this vaccine! STAY AWAY FROM THE VACCINE!"
4:16
"And the horrible part of it is, other countries around the world, they use the studies that was published by our very own CDC to go and replicate the study on the drug hydrochloriquine, and they proved once again, we're able to demonstrate that it works, at not only preventing the virus, but also treating it. So then, if you look at the map,
4:38
"go to CDC.gov right now, and look at the state of Coronavirus across the globe. You will see a -- nobody -- no other country is doing as poorly as America right now. No other country! And some of those countries like Asia, China, India, they are more heavily densly populated than it is in the United States! So you ask yourself, why is that? Because they're allowing their citizens to be treated but unfortunately here, they're not allowing that, and it's so sad. And then, they are pushing this vaccine for African Americans, and I hate that!"
Full transcript:
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/v/ProCL3
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