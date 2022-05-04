【G-Times News】PAX Criminal Case Uncovers CCP’s Deep Infiltration into U.S. Judiciary System

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On April 27th in a video posted on GETTR, Miles Guo shared some latest updates on the PAX criminal case. He said it would become a landmark for exposing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s deep infiltration into U.S. legal, judicial system, and intelligence industries through its BGY scheme, which means Social media control, Bribery & Sexual trapping.