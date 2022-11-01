Rail Chase (1991, Arcade)

Rail Chase is railshooter developed and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades.

In the early 20th century, an explorer and his assistant discover the famous Jewels of Guaramure. They try to escape via a mine cart from a huge local gang.

The game uses scaled 2D graphics, similar to games like Power drift or Space Harrier, to simulate a 3D effect. During the game, you are constantly moving along the rails, looking either forward or backwards. Sometimes you can choose between different paths, or you get knocked to certain path if you do not manage to clear an obstacle in time.

During each stage, you are constantly chased by the boss of the stage. Apart from keeping up your health, you also need to keep your distance from the boss until the end of the stage. Hitting obstacles in your path will slow you down. If the boss catches up to you during stage, it's game over. Sometimes he will come automatically and you need to shoot him to push him away. At the end of the stage, you can finally fight and defeat the boss.

Your gun has rapid fire and unlimited ammo. There medkits on your way that you can shoot to regain health (your health is indicated by the condition of your mine cart). There are also piles of boxes with TNT. If you shoot these, an explosion will kill off all enemies and obstacles close by (apart from the boss).