It's Worth It, Hang In There | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

How do you count it all joy when you encounter various trials, temptations, persecutions; the world is spinning out of control; and yet the Lord wants you, the Church, to aggressively guard your attitudes in it all? The Lord is saying, as my Church was in its infancy, let it be so again, excited, passionate, dedicated and disciplined. That you, His Church is coming full circle to the end of all things; and He has graced and equipped you to be exuberantly triumphant in these very last days. The Lord is telling us, “It’s Worth It - Hang in There”, to count it all Joy because what you are experiencing will mature, correct, and direct you to acquire Patience, which is the ability to stay calm in the face of adversity, waiting, and frustrations. God states you can make it, He wants you to grow, and wants you to know how to maintain that stabilizing inner Joy. To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube • April 28, 2024 - It's Worth It - Hang... Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m. "Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"