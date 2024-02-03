Beware the Fake Eric Dubays!

There is a growing issue that must be addressed as I have been contacted by hundreds of concerned supporters across various platforms all dealing with the same problem. There are a large number of fake Eric Dubay accounts being proliferated across many social medias pretending to be me and soliciting my supporters for a variety of things from crypto-scams to Flat Earth t-shirts...
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos
Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.