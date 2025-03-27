'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 90: 3-27-2025 -- "Saving A Life" Part 2

"And now for the rest of the story . . . "





Gail was admitted to the Medical City Plano Hospital in December 2021. When asked if she was vaccinated, she replied "No". Dr. Quach then patted her hand and said "I'm so sorry, Mrs. Seiler, but you are going to die."





What occurred next was 12 days of being subjected to 'Hospital Protocol Hell' and the subsequent formulation of a Plan for Escape and a path toward actual effective healing.





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live (www.w4hc.com) part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com). Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media (www.talk4media.com), Talk 4 Podcasting (www.talk4podcasting.com), iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is additionally available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org.





You can view our current and past 'Intentional' episodes anytime here or at https://rumble.com/c/c-1822277