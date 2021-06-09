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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: How Globalists Planned the Covid-19 Pandemic for 10 Years
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1836 views • June 09, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is interviewed by Steve Bannon, whose audience is apparently being introduced for the first time to the idea that the "pandemic" has been completely orchestrated with a globalist agenda. This is a short and succinct introduction to the work of the Corona Investigative Committee and the data gathered through investigations and testimonies thus far.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Bannons War Room
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://rumble.com/vi8z9h-revealed-how-globalists-planned-the-covid-19-pandemic-for-10-years.html
https://bannonswarroom.com/
Original title: REVEALED: How Globalists Planned the COVID-19 Pandemic for 10 Years
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Bannons War Room
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://rumble.com/vi8z9h-revealed-how-globalists-planned-the-covid-19-pandemic-for-10-years.html
https://bannonswarroom.com/
Original title: REVEALED: How Globalists Planned the COVID-19 Pandemic for 10 Years
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