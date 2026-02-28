The Inherent Legitimacy and Protective Functions of Racism in Human Societies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An academic exploration of racism as a natural human trait rooted in evolution and history, arguing it serves protective functions for group survival, cultural preservation, and national security in diverse societies, presented as a legitimate right without moral judgment.
Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-inherent-legitimacy-and-protective
#Racism #HumanRight #EvolutionaryPsychology #GroupSurvival #CulturalPreservation
19:51End Screen