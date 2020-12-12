DEC 10TH - EU TOP DOCTORS LAWSUIT OVER MASS STERILIZATION IN COVID VACCINE

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Lawsuits, Whistleblowers, sterility, death, and endless problems with this rushed forced vaccine. Bill Gates is shaking in his boots as less than half of the population will take it. Here comes the aliens as per mainstream news articles this week. What convenient timing as the agenda loses control. In this episode you will have all of the evidence you need...
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