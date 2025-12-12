12/12/2025-Lawlessness On The Rise And Situational Awareness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gatesofvienna.net/2025/12/first-they-came-for-the-donkeys/ https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/bioweapons-expert-found-dead-days-before-testifying-against-bill-gates-depopulation-agenda/ https://lightyear.ai/blogs/ashburn-colocation-data-center-alley Matt Bracken/Dave Janda-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULfQaJ4gofU&t=3813s Crazy hag wants to kill Whites-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115700894157245288 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/massie-introduces-bill-us-dump-cold-war-relic-nato https://thetacticalhermit.substack.com/p/the-surveillance-state-israeli-intelligence Nutnfancy, Ingles High Power-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbONTjJbP9g Dan Bilzerian the jooz did the things to the Russians that they accused the Germans of doing-https://gab.com/Trump1776/posts/115702875667382277 https://gab.com/EmeraldRobinson/posts/115698189511689516 AI is racist against Whites-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/11570657155268627' Shawn Ryan calls out Eye Patch McCain-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115706556634024182