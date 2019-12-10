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Exposed. Aluminum and Autism - the not so mystery
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49 views • December 10, 2019
Hi guys,
Turn phone sideways to way wider video and not upside down. I don’t know why my videos keep uploading with weird angles! Will try to resolve next time.
In this video I share some updates and briefly introduce myself since I’m still new here to many.
Then I dive into how Phase 2 of Internet Censorship is well under way, along with dismantling crappy research that’s trying to fool We The People.
Finally, we dive into a study you NEED to know about, if you don’t already. ASD is busted, it has been for several years, but I take you through the study to understand why.
My apologies it cuts off at the end because I ran out of memory!
Please message any questions or find me in instagram (my main platform)
@the_naturopathic_dietitian
I am the dietitian fighting for medical rights, and striving to educate on medical safety so you feel confident. I also share strategies on my IG for how to overcome things like heavy metals, nutrient deficiencies, etc.
I can be found for private practice appointments both online and in person.
Www.naturopathicrd.com
Lots of love.
May the peace of Jesus fill you no matter what happens in this age, He is King.
Turn phone sideways to way wider video and not upside down. I don’t know why my videos keep uploading with weird angles! Will try to resolve next time.
In this video I share some updates and briefly introduce myself since I’m still new here to many.
Then I dive into how Phase 2 of Internet Censorship is well under way, along with dismantling crappy research that’s trying to fool We The People.
Finally, we dive into a study you NEED to know about, if you don’t already. ASD is busted, it has been for several years, but I take you through the study to understand why.
My apologies it cuts off at the end because I ran out of memory!
Please message any questions or find me in instagram (my main platform)
@the_naturopathic_dietitian
I am the dietitian fighting for medical rights, and striving to educate on medical safety so you feel confident. I also share strategies on my IG for how to overcome things like heavy metals, nutrient deficiencies, etc.
I can be found for private practice appointments both online and in person.
Www.naturopathicrd.com
Lots of love.
May the peace of Jesus fill you no matter what happens in this age, He is King.
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