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1 IN 10 PEOPLE WHO GOT PFIZER OR MODERNA VACCINE MADE THIS MISTAKE - HOW ABOUT PEOPLE HAVE WOKEN UP!
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431 views • July 01, 2021
New Normal Watch: #296
More propaganda! Some people don't want a second dose because they see through the lies.
ENewsTrends:
Completing the entire vaccine series remains a problem in the US.
More propaganda! Some people don't want a second dose because they see through the lies.
ENewsTrends:
Completing the entire vaccine series remains a problem in the US.
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