COVID Vaccine Impacts on Fertility and Reproduction

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https://gnews.org/articles/521401
Summary：Studies have shown that the COVID vaccine is toxic to the reproductive system. Is it a coincidence? If the COVID vaccine is problematic for the reproductive system, it will be reflected in the birth rate. Dr. Pierre Kory from FLCCC presented a worldwide data analysis showing the 1st Q of 2021 compared 1st Q of 2022, seeing a sudden and dramatic drop on birth rates in many countries.