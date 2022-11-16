COVID Vaccine Impacts on Fertility and Reproduction

https://gnews.org/articles/521401

Summary：Studies have shown that the COVID vaccine is toxic to the reproductive system. Is it a coincidence? If the COVID vaccine is problematic for the reproductive system, it will be reflected in the birth rate. Dr. Pierre Kory from FLCCC presented a worldwide data analysis showing the 1st Q of 2021 compared 1st Q of 2022, seeing a sudden and dramatic drop on birth rates in many countries.



