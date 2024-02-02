Revelation was Soon 2000 Years Ago

Revelation was what "must soon take place" 2000 years ago and the "time was near" back then.

List of "Time Statements" proving "Author's Intent" in the New Testament was the end time was near for the Apostles 2000 years ago: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibeprophend-20

Website: www.deadendtime.com





