Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Revelation was Soon 2000 Years Ago
channel image
When The End Time Was
0 Subscribers
26 views
Published a day ago

Revelation was what "must soon take place" 2000 years ago and the "time was near" back then.

List of "Time Statements" proving "Author's Intent" in the New Testament was the end time was near for the Apostles 2000 years ago: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibeprophend-20

Website: www.deadendtime.com


Keywords
biblespiritualityprophecyreligionrevelationsoonend timetime is near

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket