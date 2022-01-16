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Professor Mattias Desmet on Mass Formation Psychosis and How to Break Free of It
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122 views • January 16, 2022
In a a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Dr. Robert Malone discussed 'Mass Formation Psychosis', a topic that quickly took the internet by storm. He mentioned Professor Desmet's solution to this worldwide phenomenon also known as 'Mass Hypnosis'.
Professor Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University and holds a masters degree in statistics. He has been discussing this phenomenon regularly, explaining why people willingly give up their freedoms, and how to break free from this as a society.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/professor-mattias-desmet-mass-formation-psychosis_wPhQiITZMYxIap8.html
Professor Desmet is a professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University and holds a masters degree in statistics. He has been discussing this phenomenon regularly, explaining why people willingly give up their freedoms, and how to break free from this as a society.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/professor-mattias-desmet-mass-formation-psychosis_wPhQiITZMYxIap8.html
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