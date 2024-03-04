Create New Account
Border Invasion | Federal judge rules Texas NOT being "invaded"--not allowed to arrest illegals! ZERO media stories?!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Published 13 hours ago

"A federal judge ruled yesterday that Texas's law to arrest and detain illegals is UNCONSTITUTIONAL but articles about the rule disappeared from the media . . . why? | Israel admits attack on Gazan refugees waiting for food as brainwashed American Zionists in full denial mode | White House refuses to give Biden a cognitive test as Italian media mocks Biden's mental decline | Matt Gaetz grills Lloyd Austin on military vaxx mandate | Hunter Biden admits Joe is ""the big guy"" | What is behind the demoralization of America? | NY Post blames Laken Riley for fighting back?! | House GOP caves again on funding govt | Trump gets lifeline in NY fraud case | Trump considers Abbott?

