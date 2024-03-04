Border Invasion | Federal judge rules Texas NOT being "invaded"--not allowed to arrest illegals! ZERO media stories?!

"A federal judge ruled yesterday that Texas's law to arrest and detain illegals is UNCONSTITUTIONAL but articles about the rule disappeared from the media . . . why? | Israel admits attack on Gazan refugees waiting for food as brainwashed American Zionists in full denial mode | White House refuses to give Biden a cognitive test as Italian media mocks Biden's mental decline | Matt Gaetz grills Lloyd Austin on military vaxx mandate | Hunter Biden admits Joe is ""the big guy"" | What is behind the demoralization of America? | NY Post blames Laken Riley for fighting back?! | House GOP caves again on funding govt | Trump gets lifeline in NY fraud case | Trump considers Abbott?

Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:





Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer





Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/





The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer





Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com





Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com





Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer





Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"