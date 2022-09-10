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💥 Derek's Deeper Dive
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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44 views • September 10, 2022

This is the extended talk by Derek who walks you through what's happening in chronological order. Law and Order. The link to his document downloads is in the description below.

Derek Johnson knows his law and goes in depth into Military Law, Military Operations and Military Symbols. Lawful Legal Proof Trump Is Sill President. Derek walks you through a plethora of facts as well as points out many optics that are there for those with eyes to see.

👉 Dereks Download - https://thedocuments.info/

     Resignations - https://www.resignation.info/

Next, to "Awaken The Normies," a renewed focus is to place our attention on the massive problem of Human Trafficking.

⏰ Four Videos RE: #SaveTheChildren Watch At 1.5 Speed, the guy is slow.👇

🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
     https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388

🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy. ⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds   disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
     https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77

🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
     https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420

🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
     https://www.brighteon.com/29Der8d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209

⚔️ Thrivalism
👉 https://www.brighteon.com/cf7b9f70-deba-4a3a-b0f6-ac43d3477834


𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏


.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

Namaste ♥


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞

🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞

🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞

✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3

Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."


Keywords
trumpwonlawandordertwistedlightworkerderekjohnson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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