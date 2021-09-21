MAFIA OF THE POWERFUL. CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS

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Narrative #62
Catherine Austin Fitts
Mafia of the powerful
Filmmaker Robert Cibis questions the former US vice-minister and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts about the mechanisms of the interplay between politics and finances.
She reveals how massive systemic corruption leads to the replacement of democracy with orders and control, subtly at first and obviously in the Corona crisis.
Finally, the two discuss the simple stance that can be taken to minimise further damage.