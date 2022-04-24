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Jim Marter for Congress IL14 on Patriot Soap Box with Derek Vance
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Derek Vance's Common Sense Show on Patriot Soap Box interviewed me about my race to replace Lauren Underwood in Illinois' 14th Congressional District. I love talking to media members who are free from corporate overlords!
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