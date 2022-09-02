CDC's Dr Sanchez Breaks Down and Votes No Because There Is NO HUMAN DATA | ACIP Craziest Moments #1

Will put the full Craziest Moments From ACIP report out on https://TimTruth.substack.com soon as well as an in depth analysis of the percentage likelihood that "Depopulation" = "The New Normal" in the 4 major ciphers









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