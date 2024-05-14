Create New Account
Kraken of Ukraine hunted down by Russia and 60 captured alive
Special forces of Ukrainian nationalist battalion "Kraken" came under heavy fire near Volchansk in Kharkov region, and more than 60 members were captured alive. Kraken is an ultranationalist group hunted by Russian military, those who surrendered testify that their defense failed.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

