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Glenn is CANCELLING his Disney subscription. Here's why.
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155 views • April 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
A recent staff meeting for The Walt Disney Company sheds light on how the entertainment conglomerate plans to spread its woke, far-left agenda. Glenn plays just some of meeting’s MOST SHOCKING moments, thanks to video leaked by journalist Christopher Rufo. Listen to the clips for yourself — featuring top Disney executives, coordinators, and producers — to decide if it’s time to cancel YOUR Disney membership like Glenn plans to do…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59hTNU_HUBI
A recent staff meeting for The Walt Disney Company sheds light on how the entertainment conglomerate plans to spread its woke, far-left agenda. Glenn plays just some of meeting’s MOST SHOCKING moments, thanks to video leaked by journalist Christopher Rufo. Listen to the clips for yourself — featuring top Disney executives, coordinators, and producers — to decide if it’s time to cancel YOUR Disney membership like Glenn plans to do…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59hTNU_HUBI
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