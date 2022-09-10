Yuan Depreciated Due to China’s Capital Outflow Increases

https://gnews.org/post/p1jhk4137
09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: Capital flows have been pulling out of China as the local currency continues to slide against the U.S. dollar. Over the past months, the Yuan lost 2.7%, breaking the threshold of seven yuan per U.S. dollar. To stem further depreciation, the central bank may increase offshore bill issuance to absorb the offshore Yuan liquidity
