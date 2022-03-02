Matthew Ehret - "The Untold History of Canada: It's Relevance To The World Crisis"

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Freedom International Livestream
On February 24, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Matthew Ehret
https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/
Topic: The Untold History of Canada: It’s Relevance to the World Crisis
Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of theRising Tide Foundation. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series “The Untold History of Canada” and the recently published book series “The Clash of the Two Americas.”
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/