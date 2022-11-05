Over the Past 20 Years the Chinese Regime May Have Overstated Its GDP Growth by Nearly a Third

https://gnews.org/articles/508815
Summary：11/04/2022 The University of Chicago‘s findings indicate that the autocracies overstate their yearly GDP growth by 30% to 35% and China's overstatement has now made its economy size far smaller than it claimed.
