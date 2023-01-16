Create New Account
5 Docs: Jabbed vs no-jab communication. DIY Empathy. Set boundaries. Drs. Tenpenny, Madej, Palevsky
EnergyMe333
Published Yesterday
Providing resources. Anyone can start here. DIY SELF-HELP DETOX EMPATHY for repeat-jabbers: Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Nitazoxanide, Chlorine Dioxide. Tons more: NAC, C60, food grade charcoal, food grade clays, healing superfoods, healing supplements. Clean whole foods only: no packaged food, no wheat, no white sugar, no seed oils, no junk food. Eat foods packaged by nature!

Ivermectin   www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Dr Merritt Home Guide Parasite Protocol.    https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/PARASITES.pdf

FULL SHOW: Critically Thinking 5 docs December 11, 2022. Tenpenny, Madej, Northrup, Palevsky, Merritt. https://rumble.com/v203e5a-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-dr.-carrie-madej-dr.-christine-northrup-dr.-palevsky-dr.html

Critically Thinking Channel: https://rumble.com/user/CriticallyThinking

5 docs Dr Palevsky Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/


