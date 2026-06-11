Latest-prophecy-news-watch-headlines Thursday June 11,2026

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New Poll: Democrats And Republicans Live In Different Moral Universes
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10085
The Child Safety Trojan Horse: Digital IDs Are Coming
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10084
Turkey's Ottoman Dreams And Ezekiel's Warning
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10083
Parents Remain Essential To Instilling Authentic Faith In Next Generation
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10082