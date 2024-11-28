BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7 - The Evidence – Antares supernova: timeline and events
rox_jonah
2 followers
57 views • 5 months ago

The following video will describe the chronology and events of the probable explosion of the Antares supernova.

All astronomical events are interconnected as if they had already been predetermined for a long time.


The effects on Earth and the entire Solar System will be disastrous.

There will be large volcanic eruptions all over the world that will bring glacial periods.

The air will not be full of gas and it will not be possible to breathe, especially in the areas around the exploded supervolcanoes.

The water will be poisoned and consequently also the food.


Based on the effects of ancient supernovae this period should last about 3-4 years and then gradually decrease.

In these conditions no human being could survive.


Fortunately, starting from December 2029, the planet Jupiter, the one with the strongest magnetic field after the Sun in the Solar System, will begin to position itself right between the supernova and the Earth.

Comparing the data of the explosion of the supernova SN1572, the peak of the cosmic ray flux should arrive right around that date.

In this way Jupiter, with its strong magnetic field, will be able to attenuate the damage by intercepting and absorbing the most conspicuous part of the cosmic radiation.


Even if it were to attenuate even only 1/5 of the flux, there is a chance that in the following years someone will be saved.

Keywords
apocalypsearmageddonreturn of jesussupernovaantaresbiblical last times
