Aiden Aslin: from the Ukrainian artillery you can die faster than from the execution of the death sentence of the court (ENG/РУС)





British mercenary Aiden Aslin complains that Ukrainian artillery is hitting Donetsk and the pre-trial detention center in which he is being held.





"I regret that I was part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I was stupid and naive. During the shelling of Donetsk, I thought that I would die at the hands of Ukraine."





Recall that earlier Aiden called his mother and said goodbye to her, according to his lawyer.





It is noted that Aslin's family hopes that the UK will turn to the republic with a request for clemency.