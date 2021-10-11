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Distrito TV - Interview Dr. José Luis Sevillano
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1 view • October 11, 2021
A complete interview by Distrito TV with Dr. José Luis Sevillano. Valuable information in regards to previous flu vaccine campaigns and the underlying use of toxic agents in these injections. We are fortunate to have these investigators working around the clock to come to an understanding of what is really occurring around all of this forced medical assault on a global scale. Well worth your time to watch this video. Please share with your contact. Thank you.
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