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Patented Genocide: Dr David Martin & Stew Peters - The Corruption Goes Right to the Top - There is No Virus!
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324 views • July 21, 2021
Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
This has to be the most hardcore interview so far on this scamdemic. There is no virus. All the political class are in on it and under control, the whole legal system is in on it and the bioweapon injection is designed to take out all our military first and then to depopulate most of the planet. Are the CCP going to depopulate China as well I
wonder or maybe depopulate the world for more living space for the Chinese.
source:
http://www.stewpeters.tv/
video descr source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzdxlcdjFih9/
This has to be the most hardcore interview so far on this scamdemic. There is no virus. All the political class are in on it and under control, the whole legal system is in on it and the bioweapon injection is designed to take out all our military first and then to depopulate most of the planet. Are the CCP going to depopulate China as well I
wonder or maybe depopulate the world for more living space for the Chinese.
source:
http://www.stewpeters.tv/
video descr source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzdxlcdjFih9/
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