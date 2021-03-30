© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Naomi Wolf (MUST SEE) on Vax-Slavery Passports, Fully-Vaxxed People Contract Covid, Illegal Alien Invasion Viewpoints, Earth Changes, and More: 03.31.2021
Follow
6
Share
Report
1076 views • March 31, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Dr Naomi Wolf "Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever" https://youtu.be/pWoDbGNt4wg
--
Dozens in Central Florida contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated: https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/03/29/dozens-in-central-florida-contract-covid-19-after-being-fully-vaccinated/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.31.2021):
Mike Adams: Project Looking Glass reveals future timelines converging into mass AWAKENING:
https://naturalnews.com/2021-03-30-situation-update-mar-30th-project-looking-glass-convergence-of-future-timelines.html# Video: https://www.brighteon.com/90cc7191-0136-413e-8be3-d694c7c16dab
--
Tennessee passes permitless carry: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/tennessee-passes-perrmitless-carry/
--
San Diego public school teachers to teach Illegals in person: https://www.foxnews.com/us/san-diego-teachers-migrant-children-in-person-learning
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-immigration-texas-59d0eafb23d135f901dfc50ff326cfcd
https://thejewishvoice.com/2021/03/white-collar-visa-workers-take-2-3-of-new-tech-jobs-each-year/
--
Ron Tyler (start 1:00:00): https://youtu.be/hkMAIZlup_8
Tremor Map: https://pnsn.org/tremor?starttime=2021-03-30T00:00:00&;endtime=2021-03-30T23:59:59&coloring=red&magnitude=false
--
Fossil Plants at Bottom of the Greenland Ice: https://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2021/03/15/fossil-plants-bottom-greenland-sheet-ice-warn-future-melting/
--
Brazil: Political crisis and Covid surge rock Bolsonaro: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-56581131
--
Ebola - 13 States Have Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus RHDV: https://youtu.be/1XJWDviLst8
https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/01/local-rescue-aims-to-finds-homes-for-rabbits/
https://www.animalwised.com/what-rabbit-diseases-are-spread-to-humans-3640.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/03/ebola-patient-arrives-kentucky-congo-african-migrant-vomiting-blood-admitted-for-ebola-treatment-3229960.html
--
All of These Dots Connect Like A Puzzle - 5G - Chemtrails - Vaccines - Masks - Morgellan's
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/03/all-of-these-dots-connect-like-a-puzzle-5g-chemtrails-vaccines-masks-morgellans-a-must-see-video-3746478.html
--
FBI: NYC morgue workers stole credit cards from dead people: https://apnews.com/article/nyc-morgue-workers-stole-credit-cards-dead-people-358b1111a921b2ceafa06002ecef9da5
--
HORRIFYING: Man’s Skin ‘Peeled Off’ Due To Reaction From COVID Vaccine: https://nationalfile.com/horrifying-mans-skin-peeled-off-due-to-reaction-from-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
--
CNN Caught In Shocking Coverup Of Hank Aaron’s Death: https://banned.video/watch?id=6063ce71acb01d6f47ac4804
--
Canada Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Shot: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canada-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-shot-2530-injuries-and-24-dead-following-mostly-pfizer-and-moderna-shots/
--
France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges: https://apnews.com/article/epidemics-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-emmanuel-macron-france-b5ead689529516dc369170f695bfdf58
--
Europe's Vaccine Programs Are About As Successful As their Lockdowns: https://mises.org/wire/europes-vaccine-programs-are-about-successful-their-lockdowns
--
Chinese Officials Blame US Army for Coronavirus: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/chinese-officials-blame-us-army-for-coronavirus-67267
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
More info at [email protected]
--
Dr Naomi Wolf "Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever" https://youtu.be/pWoDbGNt4wg
--
Dozens in Central Florida contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated: https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/03/29/dozens-in-central-florida-contract-covid-19-after-being-fully-vaccinated/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.31.2021):
Mike Adams: Project Looking Glass reveals future timelines converging into mass AWAKENING:
https://naturalnews.com/2021-03-30-situation-update-mar-30th-project-looking-glass-convergence-of-future-timelines.html# Video: https://www.brighteon.com/90cc7191-0136-413e-8be3-d694c7c16dab
--
Tennessee passes permitless carry: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/tennessee-passes-perrmitless-carry/
--
San Diego public school teachers to teach Illegals in person: https://www.foxnews.com/us/san-diego-teachers-migrant-children-in-person-learning
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-immigration-texas-59d0eafb23d135f901dfc50ff326cfcd
https://thejewishvoice.com/2021/03/white-collar-visa-workers-take-2-3-of-new-tech-jobs-each-year/
--
Ron Tyler (start 1:00:00): https://youtu.be/hkMAIZlup_8
Tremor Map: https://pnsn.org/tremor?starttime=2021-03-30T00:00:00&;endtime=2021-03-30T23:59:59&coloring=red&magnitude=false
--
Fossil Plants at Bottom of the Greenland Ice: https://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2021/03/15/fossil-plants-bottom-greenland-sheet-ice-warn-future-melting/
--
Brazil: Political crisis and Covid surge rock Bolsonaro: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-56581131
--
Ebola - 13 States Have Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus RHDV: https://youtu.be/1XJWDviLst8
https://www.eastidahonews.com/2020/01/local-rescue-aims-to-finds-homes-for-rabbits/
https://www.animalwised.com/what-rabbit-diseases-are-spread-to-humans-3640.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/03/ebola-patient-arrives-kentucky-congo-african-migrant-vomiting-blood-admitted-for-ebola-treatment-3229960.html
--
All of These Dots Connect Like A Puzzle - 5G - Chemtrails - Vaccines - Masks - Morgellan's
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/03/all-of-these-dots-connect-like-a-puzzle-5g-chemtrails-vaccines-masks-morgellans-a-must-see-video-3746478.html
--
FBI: NYC morgue workers stole credit cards from dead people: https://apnews.com/article/nyc-morgue-workers-stole-credit-cards-dead-people-358b1111a921b2ceafa06002ecef9da5
--
HORRIFYING: Man’s Skin ‘Peeled Off’ Due To Reaction From COVID Vaccine: https://nationalfile.com/horrifying-mans-skin-peeled-off-due-to-reaction-from-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
--
CNN Caught In Shocking Coverup Of Hank Aaron’s Death: https://banned.video/watch?id=6063ce71acb01d6f47ac4804
--
Canada Suspends AstraZeneca COVID Shot: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canada-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-shot-2530-injuries-and-24-dead-following-mostly-pfizer-and-moderna-shots/
--
France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges: https://apnews.com/article/epidemics-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-emmanuel-macron-france-b5ead689529516dc369170f695bfdf58
--
Europe's Vaccine Programs Are About As Successful As their Lockdowns: https://mises.org/wire/europes-vaccine-programs-are-about-successful-their-lockdowns
--
Chinese Officials Blame US Army for Coronavirus: https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/chinese-officials-blame-us-army-for-coronavirus-67267
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
More info at [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.