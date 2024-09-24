Not a protocol but a change your way of life

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Building a strong nutritional foundation. Our food is poison. Glyphosate is probably the single greatest enhancer of all of the diseases, so we'll teach people how to eat to keep their innate immune system healthy.

So it's not so much as a protocol as a change your way of life. Yeah, we've simply got to stop putting genetically modified poisons, whether it be food or vaccines, and all vaccines are genetically modified poison. It's a hard stop on all vaccines. Yeah, moratorium on all shots. We have oral immunization strategies. So vaccination does not equal immunization, as we know that shot allows the transmission of the viruses and enhances the infectivity, and we knew why, because they added those things to to the product, and we can't even tell what's in the product. Now we all realize not a single shot on the schedule has been tested in a placebo controlled study. So you can't give a flu shot, a covid shot, and yet, they're doing that at every grocery store or every pharmacy or every clerk.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/21/2022

HIS GLORY | Will the Medical Corruption Be Stopped? ReAwaken America Tour Pennsylvania: https://rumble.com/v1r2l1c-dr.-judy-mikovits-his-glory-reawaken-america-tour-pennsylvania.html