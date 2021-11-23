2021-MORE TURKEYS than Last Year: $1.99 per lb (DEVIL IS A LIAR)

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Pro 6:31NLT But if he is caught, he must pay back seven times what he stole, even if he has to sell everything in his house.

Pro 6:31KJV But if he be found, he shall restore sevenfold; he shall give all the substance of his house.

Joh 8:44NLT For you are the children of your father the devil, and you love to do the evil things he does. He was a murderer from the beginning. He has always hated the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, it is consistent with his character; for he is a liar and the father of lies.



Rom_3:4KJV God forbid: yea, let God be true, but every man a liar; as it is written, That thou mightest be justified in thy sayings, and mightest overcome when thou art judged.



Luk 11:20NLT But if I am casting out demons by the power of God, then the Kingdom of God has arrived among you.

Luk 11:21 For when a strong man like Satan is fully armed and guards his palace, his possessions are safe—

Luk 11:22 until someone even stronger attacks and overpowers him, strips him of his weapons, and carries off his belongings.

Luk 11:23 "Anyone who isn't with Me opposes Me, and anyone who isn't working with Me is actually working against Me.



Mat 12:28NLT But if I am casting out demons by the Spirit of God, then the Kingdom of God has arrived among you.

Mat 12:29 For who is powerful enough to enter the house of a strong man like Satan and plunder his goods? Only someone even stronger—someone who could tie him up and then plunder his house.

Mat 12:30 "Anyone who isn't with Me opposes Me, and anyone who isn't working with Me is actually working against Me.