This Is How XRP Breaks Bullish 💥 USDT Dominance, and the DXY! ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
77 views • 23 hours ago

🔍 With the vast majority of the crypto community turning bearish—especially after traders and moonboys fell into the recent bull trap—the data is starting to tell a very different story. Both USDT Dominance and the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) are giving us critical clues as to how my XRP price prediction could play out.


These signals strongly support the Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal scenario, suggesting that we may see this structure fully complete before the next major bullish breakout in XRP. If this plays out as expected, it could set the stage not only for XRP, but for the broader crypto market to enter a powerful expansion phase—one that ultimately drives XRP to new all-time highs.


📊 Topics Covered:

- USDT Dominance (USDT.D) and DXY market signals

- Recent bull trap and bearish crypto sentiment

- XRP price prediction and market structure

- Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonal analysis

- Conditions required before the next bullish breakout

- Path toward XRP reaching new all-time highs


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#xrp #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

Keywords
cryptobreakoutxrpcrypto bull runusdtusdt dominance
