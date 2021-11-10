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1,969 Fetal Deaths Recorded Following COVID-19 Shots - Criminal CDC Recommends Pregnant Women Get It
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462 views • November 10, 2021
Posted 1October2021 HealthImpactNews:
The CDC released more data today into VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) which shows that there are now 1,969 fetal deaths among pregnant women who received a COVID-19 shot.
By way of contrast, I performed the exact same search in VAERS for all non-COVID-19 vaccines for the past 30 years, and it returned a result of 2,183 fetal deaths from pregnant women following vaccination for the past 30 years.
So there have been nearly the same amount of fetal deaths following COVID-19 shots during the past 10 months, as there have been for the past 30+ years that VAERS has been in existence!
And how has the CDC responded to this data?
This past week the CDC published recommendations for all pregnant women to get a COVID-19 shot!
Full story https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1969-fetal-deaths-recorded-following-covid-19-shots-but-criminal-fda-and-cdc-recommend-pregnant-women-get-the-shot/
The CDC released more data today into VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) which shows that there are now 1,969 fetal deaths among pregnant women who received a COVID-19 shot.
By way of contrast, I performed the exact same search in VAERS for all non-COVID-19 vaccines for the past 30 years, and it returned a result of 2,183 fetal deaths from pregnant women following vaccination for the past 30 years.
So there have been nearly the same amount of fetal deaths following COVID-19 shots during the past 10 months, as there have been for the past 30+ years that VAERS has been in existence!
And how has the CDC responded to this data?
This past week the CDC published recommendations for all pregnant women to get a COVID-19 shot!
Full story https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/1969-fetal-deaths-recorded-following-covid-19-shots-but-criminal-fda-and-cdc-recommend-pregnant-women-get-the-shot/
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