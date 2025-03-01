BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DRONE SPIES ON EPSTEIN ISLAND 🏝🔞 DURING RAID
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
153 views • 2 months ago

In what must be considered one of the greatest trolls off all time a private drone operator by the name of “Rusty Shackleford” flew a drone over Epstein’s “Lolita Island” as the FBI was raiding it!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=st9vfJKVQkw


Gene Hackman and wife had been “dead for some time”, says warrant

Gene Hackman and wife had been “dead for some time”, says warrant


https://archive.ph/HPSTY


Jeffrey Epstein flight logs: full list of names so far

Epstein liked to invite celebrities to his private island


https://www.newsweek.com/jeffrey-epstein-flight-logs-full-list-names-2037216


More than 1,000 kids reported missing in Ohio this year in ‘extraordinary surge’

More than 45 children have gone missing in the Cleveland-Akron area this month alone, and in August, there were more than 35 missing minors, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s missing childre…


https://nypost.com/2023/09/26/more-than-1k-kids-reported-missing-in-ohio-in-extraordinary-surge/


ICE unable to track nearly 300K immigrant children: DHS report


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ice-unable-to-track-nearly-300k-immigrant-children-dhs-report/ar-AA1ptdYQ


Epstein Drop

 3 Phases

🐑💊🐑💊🐑💊

-SmileLoveGematriaGentleJules-


https://x.com/TinaZimmermann4/status/1895377042012590163


#acmeJUSTICE | WASHINGTON D.C.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi Releases First Phase of Declassified Epstein Files

MJ-25-201


https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-pamela-bondi-releases-first-phase-declassified-epstein-files


Jew Prince Charles visited Epstein Pedophile Island


https://www.jewworldorder.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/jewish-pedophiles-186.jpg

https://i.imgur.com/u3lNcLG.jpeg


Jeffrey Epstein hosted Bill and Melinda Gates in Paris says butler

Jeffrey Epstein butler said that Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Steve Bannon were also guests at the residence - as were a number of very young, very thin and very tall girls.


Jeffrey Epstein entertained Bill and Melinda Gates, Steve Bannon, Prince Andrew at his Paris apartment claims

butler, who was told by estate to move into the pied-a-terre days before probe


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7509893/Jeffrey-Epstein-entertained-Bill-Melinda-Gates-Steve-Bannon-Prince-Andrew-atParis-apartment.html


Born to Jew

https://i.imgur.com/T8v0sEB.jpeg


116 pages of UNREDACTED FLIGHT LOGS


https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:a5f45798-c705-4b0c-8888-b2a6c4c1f268

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinfbi raidlolita islandworldwide child sex trafficking ringmulti pronged offensive
