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Before There Were BABY FORMULA SHORTAGES, Bill Gates Backed LAB GROWN BREASTMILK!!!
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132 views • May 12, 2022
A nationwide shortage in baby formula in the US is making its way into Canada as parents begin to panic buy which is causing emptier store shelves leading to a very worrying trend for new moms. This comes in the wake of the FDA shutting down Abbott Laboratories, a baby formula manufacturer who says they are safe and they are NOT responsible for what the FDA claims but despite an investigation that concluded this, the FDA shut them down anyways 3 months ago to which the effects are now being felt.

Meanwhile in the lead up to all of this happening Bill Gates has been funding and backing a company called Biomilq, a biotech company which is developing lab grown breastmilk.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth looks at the factors that are causing the baby formula shortages and how Bill Gates is funding a solution for all this while also pointing out that there is a global food shortage looming and how Bill Gates is the largest private owner of farm land in the US…coincidence?

Sources:

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/nationwide-baby-formula-shortage-hits-shocking-levels-sparking-panic-among-parents

https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/infant-formula-shortage-1.6448089

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/remain-calm-baby-formula-shortage-impacting-canadians-1.5897062

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-consumers-not-use-certain-powdered-infant-formula-produced-abbott-nutritions-facility

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10801581/FDA-refuses-say-baby-formula-plant-reopen-despite-companys-claims-facility-safe.html

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/05/deepening-global-food-crisis-ukraine-russia-00023124

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/05/bill-gates-climate-crisis-farmland

https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/biomilq-series-a/

https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/26137/20200620/billionaires-invest-environmentally-friendly-artificial-breast-milk-cultured-human-mammary.htm

Watch: How To Prevent The Next Pandemic: Dan Dicks Calls Out Bill Gates!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/how-to-prevent-the-next-pandemic-dan-dicks-calls-out-bill-gates/

If you appreciate Dan's efforts please consider making a contribution here:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

Mirrored - Press For Truth

Thanks to Brenda C for link
Keywords
bill gatesbaby formulabiomilq
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