Speech Crime Lawfare

Today we assess a conversation from halfway across the world, delivered in the halls of Westminster, but the thorny subject rings urgent alarm bells here in Australia. We’re looking at a transcript from a recent parliamentary petition debate—a fiery pushback from Rupert Lowe addressing globalism’s criminalisation of ordinary discourse, via oppressive online censorship. It exposes the jack-booted, goose-stepping march toward a Stazi-like digital identity tracking state. Perhaps before we dive headfirst into the British political quagmire, we should bring it home. We once prided ourselves on a culture where you can pull up a stool at the local pub, give the prime minister stick, argue about anything, and tell colleagues they're talking rubbish without looking over your shoulder for an armed tactical response unit. We value a fair go, a healthy dose of scepticism toward authority, and the classic Australian right to speak your mind. But what’s unfolding overseas—and seeing its demonically weaponised legal machinery metastasising here at home - is cause for serious alarm.