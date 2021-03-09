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Best & Taylor Intel (9/3/2021): Is COVID a Literal Demon? — A Personal Testimony — and Much More!
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330 views • September 04, 2021
7777, Trumpets, Rapture, Jab, Lockdowns, Arrival, Delusions And The End Of The World…
So here we are folks, just 4 days away from the Feast Of Trumpets, and Israel entering her 74th birthday from 1948. Can a nation be born in ONE DAY; can a nation be born before she travails? Is it possible that Psalm 90’s 80 years for Israel marks the final seven years RIGHT NOW? Is it possible that we may see a FALSE FLAG within the false flag of the Scamdemic? The world appears to be headed into the nightmare of the New World Order and the RICH MEN of the Earth fulfilling their dreams! How long, Oh Lord, how long? Teach us the number our days that we may apply our hearts to wisdom. Unbelief runs rampant in the world of believers. Who knows? Satan is having a field day with humanity right now. The human race will soon be non-human, a synthetic robot, with no mind of their own, accepting whatever they are told to do by AI Central. Warnings everywhere, warnings ignored and so it goes… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
So here we are folks, just 4 days away from the Feast Of Trumpets, and Israel entering her 74th birthday from 1948. Can a nation be born in ONE DAY; can a nation be born before she travails? Is it possible that Psalm 90’s 80 years for Israel marks the final seven years RIGHT NOW? Is it possible that we may see a FALSE FLAG within the false flag of the Scamdemic? The world appears to be headed into the nightmare of the New World Order and the RICH MEN of the Earth fulfilling their dreams! How long, Oh Lord, how long? Teach us the number our days that we may apply our hearts to wisdom. Unbelief runs rampant in the world of believers. Who knows? Satan is having a field day with humanity right now. The human race will soon be non-human, a synthetic robot, with no mind of their own, accepting whatever they are told to do by AI Central. Warnings everywhere, warnings ignored and so it goes… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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