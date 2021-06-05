First Anniversary of the New Federal State of China Speech Series – Ms. Natalie Winters of National Pulse

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On June 3, 2021 EST (June 4, 2021 in mainland China), people of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) celebrated their first anniversary with guests from the US and all over the world on the 102nd floor of the World Trade Center in New York City. In this video series, we will present speeches of the guests and supporters of the NFSC to our G-TV and G-News audiences. Please feel free to share these videos and help to spread the truth about the virus and the evil CCP to the world. Take down the CCP!