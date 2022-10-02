Possible Causes for Mandela Effects and the Reverse Properties of Bose-Einstein Condensate

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Recorded and Released October 2, 2022
Links:
Project Camelot; Bill Wood; Above & Beyond Project Looking Glass - Mandela Effect Explanation: https://youtu.be/PGPqLX9XYbk?t=6437
Bose Einstein Condensate Coldest Place in the Universe: https://youtu.be/u8wNSVxYZGI
Grant Prezence - Realign: https://youtu.be/KTXj0f07Rt0