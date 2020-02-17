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CHEMFLIGHTS CAN DETECT WHEN BEING TRACKED
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79 views • February 17, 2020
I and several others have personally witnessed the mid-air cessation of atmospheric aerosol injections within several seconds of a chemflight aircraft being tracked on http://www.flightradar24.com. At times the entirety of the trail the chemflight aircraft left behind will quickly disappear. At other times, the remaining trail will continue to linger from the abrupt cutoff point
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