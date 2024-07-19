© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Hit Zionist D9 Bulldozer in Downtown Rafah
Al-Quds Brigades shows scenes of a Zionist D9 military bulldozer being targeted with an RPG shell around the “Halal Market” intersection, south of downtown Rafah. 2024/07/06
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
