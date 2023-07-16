Create New Account
🚨 MUST WATCH VIDEO: Dr. Rima Laibow Exposes Next Phase of the Global Depopulation Plan!
American Patriots God Country
Published a day ago

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

I know you've heard this before, but this video is truly one of if not the most important video you will have ever watched. This elaborate, in depth analysis by Dr. Rima Laibow outlines the mind control and manipulation of the people to depopulate the planet for the globalist New World Order and Agenda 2030.

Visit and Utilize: https://preventgenocide2030.org 

Original Video Links: https://www.infowars.com/posts/saturday-emergency-broadcast-dr-rima-laibow-exposes-next-phase-of-the-global-depopulation-plan and https://rumble.com/v309x8e-saturday-emergency-broadcast-dr.-rima-laibow-exposes-next-phase.html

Be sure to watch and listen to this video in its entirety. You won't be disappointed!

Keywords
vaccinesalex jonesmind controlcommunismsocialismglobaliststhe alex jones showgenocidenew world orderlgbtqtransgenderismmk ultradepopulationagenda 2030democidegeorge orwellwomens rightslgbt rightsrima laibowklaus schwabglobal depopulation plan

