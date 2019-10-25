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USS Germantown (LSD 42) .50-cailber machine gun shoot
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20 views • October 25, 2019
Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton | Date Taken: 10/24/2019
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 24, 2019) Sailors and Marines, from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, currently assigned to 3rd Marine Division, shoot a .50-caliber machine gun shoot aboard the U.S. Navy Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 24, 2019) Sailors and Marines, from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, currently assigned to 3rd Marine Division, shoot a .50-caliber machine gun shoot aboard the U.S. Navy Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, is deployed to the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)
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