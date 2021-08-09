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Vaccine Genocide 2
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361 views • August 09, 2021
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Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
Im not opposed to vaccines 100%, not to all of them at least. They have done some good things, and I realize most medicine is ambivalent, so it's accepted and even demanded by the masses. But the "MNRA modifier" vaccine is up to no good and is riskier than anything we have seen on vaccines before. Im hoping I can make some valid points and convince some of the viewers who are in the middle to say no. This information can help save lives and must be shared open wide, worldwide.
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Produced by Nick Alvear and Alessandro du Châtel
Written, narrated, and edited by Alessandro du Châtel
LION DISCLOSURE is a joint venture between Total Disclosure and Good Lion TV.
Im not opposed to vaccines 100%, not to all of them at least. They have done some good things, and I realize most medicine is ambivalent, so it's accepted and even demanded by the masses. But the "MNRA modifier" vaccine is up to no good and is riskier than anything we have seen on vaccines before. Im hoping I can make some valid points and convince some of the viewers who are in the middle to say no. This information can help save lives and must be shared open wide, worldwide.
Please like the video, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you can our content first. You can also follow me on:
Website: https://www.totaldisclosure.net
Podcast: https://www.subscribestar.com/totaldisclosure
Fundraiser: https://gogetfunding.com/total-disclosure/
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/totaldisclosureshop
Merchandise: https://moteefe.com/lion-disclosure
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/totaldisclosure
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louderthanlove1/
Telegram: https://t.me/totaldisclosure
Telegram Chat: https://t.me/totaldisclosure1
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YJmAS1iSOeY3/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/totaldisclosure
MeWe 1: https://mewe.com/p/louderthanlove
MeWe 2: https://mewe.com/p/totaldisclosure
Email: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-310505
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5
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