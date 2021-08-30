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#GulagReport From earlier on today, in Trafalgar Square, giving away The Light newspaper and warning people about the lethal injection
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70 views • August 30, 2021
From earlier on today, in Trafalgar Square, giving away the light
newspaper and warning people about the lethal injection, number of
conversations, short conversation with someone leafleting for a
vaccination clinic, told him "mate, you are free to do whatever you
want, but if someone you encourages to have the vaccine, has an adverse
reaction, you are the one responsible...", btw the mother of a close friend died on April 19th in her sleep, 2 days after receiving the vaccine, the coroner did dismiss out of hand any suggestion that her death may have caused by the vaccine, so much for the UK MHRA Yellow Card Scheme...
newspaper and warning people about the lethal injection, number of
conversations, short conversation with someone leafleting for a
vaccination clinic, told him "mate, you are free to do whatever you
want, but if someone you encourages to have the vaccine, has an adverse
reaction, you are the one responsible...", btw the mother of a close friend died on April 19th in her sleep, 2 days after receiving the vaccine, the coroner did dismiss out of hand any suggestion that her death may have caused by the vaccine, so much for the UK MHRA Yellow Card Scheme...
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