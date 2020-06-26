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MASTER MASON / THIRD DEGREE RITUAL
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161 views • June 26, 2020
The Third Degree is said to be the height of Ancient Free-masonry, and the most sublime of all the Degrees in Masonry (Royal Arch not even excepted); and when it is conferred, the Lodge is generally well filled with the members of the Lodge and visiting brethren.
The traditional account of the death, several burials, and resurrections of one of the craft, Hiram Abiff, the widow's son, as developed in conferring this Degree, is very interesting.
Duncan's Masonic Ritual and Monitor
by Malcolm C. Duncan
[1866]
https://www.sacred-texts.com/mas/dun/dun04.htm
video mirrored from :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEN_Lypu4Rw
The traditional account of the death, several burials, and resurrections of one of the craft, Hiram Abiff, the widow's son, as developed in conferring this Degree, is very interesting.
Duncan's Masonic Ritual and Monitor
by Malcolm C. Duncan
[1866]
https://www.sacred-texts.com/mas/dun/dun04.htm
video mirrored from :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEN_Lypu4Rw
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